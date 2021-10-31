MY STORY: I was fired over my Covid videos

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#Fired #Covid #Censorship When I quit TV news in 2019, I took a job shooting videos for the Washington Department of Natural Resources. I was encouraged to keep my social media presence. Recently, my bosses informed me that in order to keep my job, I was to stop all videos related to Covid safety, vaccines and mandates that “undermine” DNR's policies, as DNR is one of many state agencies with a vaccine mandate. I refused to comply and was subsequently fired.
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