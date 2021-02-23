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(MIAC #154​) Earth’s Magnetic Poles Moving & Sun’s Color is Changing
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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1189 views • February 23, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS) https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-154-earths-magnetic-poles-moving-suns-color-is-changing


Alan James & Steven George of Open Your Mind Radio and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discuss societal changes as our Earth enters deeper into the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect everyone on our planet due to never ending food price rises and economic declines as our society resets as most disposable spending is diverted into higher prices food with global food shortages by 2025 as prices double and triple along the way.

With that said where is your opportunity in these times of danger?

•Magnetic poles are moving
•Earth Wobbles the Chandler Effect
•Greenland Gains ice 2016-2018
•The push to global carbon taxes
•Geoengineering to stave off a mini ice age
•Cosmic Radiation Management aerial programs
•Aerial weather modification
•Using 5G to trap human frequency in a lower vibrational state
•Why governments won’t tell the citizens of the true state of the climate and the approach of the Grand Solar Minimum
•How will governments prevent global panic when the populace understands what a Grand Solar Minimum is and how it affects of civilization?
•Why the color of the Sun is Changing
•Solar Observatories and Infrared Telescopes
•Light frequency changes
•How cold does it need to be to freeze a Woolly Mammoth
•Hidden Harvest Grow Lights
•Indoor vertical agriculture
•Community Gardens reemerge again




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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
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Keywords
foodgeoengineeringagriculturegrand solar minimumweather manipulationclimate engineeringearth changesdavid dubyneeddy grand solar minimumextreme weather eventsglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastweather newsfood storagemagnetic polesadapt 2030sun dimming
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