(MIAC #154​) Earth’s Magnetic Poles Moving & Sun’s Color is Changing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Alan James & Steven George of Open Your Mind Radio and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discuss societal changes as our Earth enters deeper into the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect everyone on our planet due to never ending food price rises and economic declines as our society resets as most disposable spending is diverted into higher prices food with global food shortages by 2025 as prices double and triple along the way.
With that said where is your opportunity in these times of danger?
•Magnetic poles are moving
•Earth Wobbles the Chandler Effect
•Greenland Gains ice 2016-2018
•The push to global carbon taxes
•Geoengineering to stave off a mini ice age
•Cosmic Radiation Management aerial programs
•Aerial weather modification
•Using 5G to trap human frequency in a lower vibrational state
•Why governments won’t tell the citizens of the true state of the climate and the approach of the Grand Solar Minimum
•How will governments prevent global panic when the populace understands what a Grand Solar Minimum is and how it affects of civilization?
•Why the color of the Sun is Changing
•Solar Observatories and Infrared Telescopes
•Light frequency changes
•How cold does it need to be to freeze a Woolly Mammoth
•Hidden Harvest Grow Lights
•Indoor vertical agriculture
•Community Gardens reemerge again
🔵 (ROKU AD FREE) ADAPT 2030 TV
https://adapt2030.tv/
▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9
●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.