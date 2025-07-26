10 - The Truth Can't Breathe - Maryam Henein

In this episode of UotUs, we play host to a real live Known, alt journalist and filmmaker Maryam Henein, who directed the excellent documentary The Vanishing of the Bees. Maryam has now switched her attention to another endangered species, truth in media, and is planning a documentary on the death of BLM´s latest icon, George Floyd, focussing on what really happened.

Needless to say, the real truth is rather more nuanced than the MSM’s take that Floyd was merely an innocent victim of racist police brutality. As in many of these psy-ops we are left with more questions than solid answers: was the whole thing planned or was some ready-to-go spin put onto an accidental drug-related death? What was the role of George´s friend Maurice Lester? Did Floyd and convicted police officer Dereck Chauvin know each other and were they both involved in a drug deal that went wrong? Why are Floyd´s family keeping so quiet about the whole affair?









And, perhaps most the most important question: why was a lifelong career criminal promoted as a perfect candidate for sanctification, and as the justification for widespread rioting, looting and destruction? Maybe black matters do not matter quite so much to the “powers that shouldn´t be” as they like to pretend?

Maryam, like so many truth seekers these days, has suffered for her relentless pursuit of real facts. People like her should be treasured and supported in these dark days, rather than harassed and ridiculed by journalists who would rather repeat government press releases, and parrot propaganda from pressure groups, than do the hard work necessary to conduct their own research.

So please support Maryam’s work and send a few bucks to her GiveSendGo site (given below) and help ensure that this important and timely film gets made.









Unknowns featured this week: Jackye, Ashley, Stella, Terry and Toons, with of course special guest Known Maryam Henein.





Listen on SPOTIFY

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/10---The-Truth-Cant-Breathe---Maryam-Henein-e1pbvc2





Useful links:





⁠You Are Loved Store⁠- Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ – freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.

Maryam Henein´s ⁠main website⁠.

Maryam’s page for her great documentary, ⁠The Vanishing of the Bees⁠.

Maryam’s ⁠GiveSendGo page⁠ for her planned documentary on George Floyd; please give generously.









We don’t really do social media as individuals: we are Unknowns after all. But you can contact our group via:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email – ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130









And if you would like to support us, please subscribe on your favourite podcasting platform, leave a great review, and don’t forget to tune in next time for more unscripted, uncensored and un-PC conversations from Union of the Unknowns.



