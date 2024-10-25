Jeremy Loffredo on being jailed by Israel for journalism - The Grayzone, full interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeremy Loffredo on being jailed by Israel for journalism.
US reporter and Grayzone contributor Jeremy Loffredo details the harrowing experience of being arrested, abused, and held in solitary confinement by Israeli authorities, who accused him of "supporting an enemy during wartime" for factual reporting which violated no laws or regulations.
Cynthia... the video that got Jeremy jailed, link here, if you missed it, and at The Grayzone:
