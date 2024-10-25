BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jeremy Loffredo on being jailed by Israel for journalism - The Grayzone, full interview
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 6 months ago

Jeremy Loffredo on being jailed by Israel for journalism.

US reporter and Grayzone contributor Jeremy Loffredo details the harrowing experience of being arrested, abused, and held in solitary confinement by Israeli authorities, who accused him of "supporting an enemy during wartime" for factual reporting which violated no laws or regulations.

Cynthia... the video that got Jeremy jailed, link here, if you missed it, and at The Grayzone:


||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy