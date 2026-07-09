Warning: Words Received “Isaiah 37” and “This Week” - Sun Darkened (Scientific Explanation) MFATW



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3rkBZ7aE6E

Psalms 40:16 Let all those that seek thee rejoice & be glad in thee: let such as love thy salvation say continually, The LORD be magnified. God Bless You, Matthew 25 is a blessing to study&share.



Biblical electrical storm shaking my house!! must see this!!! TURN UP VOLUME!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQ3cn7F2DqI

The Importance of Preventative Prayers!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnJC6PPIJ-Y



https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto

Michael Card - Know You In The Now / Could It Be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LuQX0NXFZAM

