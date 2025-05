LEARN TO SPOT PROPOGANDA. CONTROLLED OPPOSITION ON DISPLAY

**LEARN TO RECOGNIZE THIS MOVE**...

BECUZ YES, YOURE FAVORITE HERO DOES IT AS WELL





THEY ALL DO. ITS WHY THEYRE THERE





TIM POOL: CONTROLLED OPPOSITION. MUST WATCH. PERFECT EXAMPLE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XRjUXuJK26Y/

***LINK BELOW

**LEARN TO NAVIGATE LIKE A PRO**





THIS IS HOW THEY DO IT. I TALK ABOUT THIS ALL THE TIME BUT RARELY OS IT THIS OUT FRONT AND OBVIOUS.





OTHER BIG CREATORS USE THIS SAME PROPOGANDA TECHNIQUE.





HIT MEEEEEE! [email protected]