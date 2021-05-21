Corstet: Cryptocurrency 10 - Cryptocurrency Make-It Or Break-It Time

In today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series with an examination of the basic concepts of cryptocurrency.



In the past few weeks the forces opposed to the current state of cryptocurrency have converged into a veritable phalanx of opponents determined to significantly modify or even destroy this private enterprise.



The SEC, DOJ, Communist China, to name a few, each with their own agendas, has wielded their various weapons to batter the cryptowalls.



Can privately run cryptocurrency survive the assault?



If the opponents succeed, who will be the major players and what will be the new digital currency playing field?



Is it possible for a modified and regulated private sector platform to exist with government and central bank run big brothers?



This deep dive into cryptocurrency gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.



Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com