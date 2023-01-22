LITP: 031 YOUR SOVEREIGNTY - Your Living Identity

Living In The Private Series: YOUR SOVEREIGNTY - This part offers an overview of your living identity. You are not a name, but you have been given an appellation as a Title for your Life, to be called by. This appellation appears to have been fraudulently misused without full-disclosure or consent.

YOUR SOVEREIGNTY . . . . . . LITP: 030

WHEN YOU ARE BORN . . . . LITP: 030

YOUR LIVING IDENTITY . . . LITP: 031

WITH THE AUTOGRAPH . . . LITP: 032

INALIENABLE RIGHTS . . . . LITP: 033

COMMUNITY POWERS . . . . LITP: 034



