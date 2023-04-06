Create New Account
Everything You've Been Told is Wrong (or lies)
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
ITM TRADING, INC.
Apr 6, 2023
They lie and they lie. And in front of the Senate Banking Committee, they lie some more and every other word out of their mouth. They're reassuring you how safe and sound the banking system is. Oh, no, it is not. Taxpayers are depositors that are going to have to pay because the bail out that went to Silicon Valley Bank and also Signature Bank was from the DIP fund, except that the Fed borrowed more directly from the Treasury than there was even in the dip fund. But now we're hearing that that's only going to cost 20 billion. I'm telling you, I wish that Pinocchio was real because we would see other noses growing out and going around the world with their lies. Do you believe them? Because I don't. Let me show you more of a how safe and sound this banking system is. Coming up, 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Introduction

2:14 Banks Borrow From Fed

4:46 Yellen Calls FSOC Meeting

11:37 Fed Stress Test 16:58 Deposit Insurance

20:30 Problem Bank List

25:17 Digital Age - Banks

27:05 US Prepared For Deposit Actions

