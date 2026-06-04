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A Divine Revelation of Angels: Trump Blasts Netanyahu 2026
Ezekiel 2:3 KJV
[3] And he said unto me, Son of man, I send thee to the children of Israel, to a rebellious nation that hath rebelled against me: they and their fathers have transgressed against me, even unto this very day.
#angels #Trump #Netanyahu #Israel #jews