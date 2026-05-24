Central Casting, Nuremberg 2.0 & The Final Act

The stage is set. The players are in position. And the script — written in classified briefings and sealed indictments — is finally being performed for the world to see.





President Trump has a way of cutting through diplomatic fog with a single, unfiltered observation. "She tall for a Chinese man, isn't he?" Then the killer line: "Central casting."





What does that mean? It means the people you see on the world stage — the leaders, the dictators, the puppet presidents — are not always what they appear. Some are born. Some are made. Some are placed. Central casting: the intelligence community's term for assets who are cultivated, positioned, and activated when the moment demands.





Watch who appears. Watch who disappears. Watch who is positioned for which roles. The more you understand central casting, the more you see the machinery beneath the headlines.





Then there's Nuremberg 2.0. No statute of limitations for treason. No statute of limitations for crimes against humanity. Not in military law. Not in the tribunals that are quietly being prepared. Dr. Anthony Fauci and his network of pharmaceutical accomplices are learning what patriots have known for years: the bill always comes.





The masks are off. The emails are public. The testimonies are locked in. This is a military operation. Keep watching. Nuremberg 2.0 is coming to a theater near you — not a metaphor, a prediction. The same legal architecture that convicted Nazi war criminals is being dusted off and aimed at the architects of the greatest medical fraud in human history.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.