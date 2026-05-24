BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Central Casting, Nuremberg 2.0 & The Final Act
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
140 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • Today

The stage is set. The players are in position. And the script — written in classified briefings and sealed indictments — is finally being performed for the world to see.


President Trump has a way of cutting through diplomatic fog with a single, unfiltered observation. "She tall for a Chinese man, isn't he?" Then the killer line: "Central casting."


What does that mean? It means the people you see on the world stage — the leaders, the dictators, the puppet presidents — are not always what they appear. Some are born. Some are made. Some are placed. Central casting: the intelligence community's term for assets who are cultivated, positioned, and activated when the moment demands.


Watch who appears. Watch who disappears. Watch who is positioned for which roles. The more you understand central casting, the more you see the machinery beneath the headlines.


Then there's Nuremberg 2.0. No statute of limitations for treason. No statute of limitations for crimes against humanity. Not in military law. Not in the tribunals that are quietly being prepared. Dr. Anthony Fauci and his network of pharmaceutical accomplices are learning what patriots have known for years: the bill always comes.


The masks are off. The emails are public. The testimonies are locked in. This is a military operation. Keep watching. Nuremberg 2.0 is coming to a theater near you — not a metaphor, a prediction. The same legal architecture that convicted Nazi war criminals is being dusted off and aimed at the architects of the greatest medical fraud in human history.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/



🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.


This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.


👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/



ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!


https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
sealed indictmentsjohn michael chambersasset recoverymedia gatekeeperselite arrestsglobal military operationfinancial controllersngo intermediariesshadow governance endfinancial restructuringinstitutional stabilizationprecision strike
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

Willow Tohi
U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

Garrison Vance
Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Mike Adams
Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Garrison Vance
Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Zoey Sky
Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy