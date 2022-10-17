Announcement for 9/11 The BIGGEST LIE SOLVED II

The year was 2016, and I was sure the axe was going to fall soon. Calling on everyone to show up in NYC on September 11th. This was later overshadowed by Hillary Clinton's ass with metal pieces falling out her pants. The apparently fainted and was ushered to an SUV, which all news stations focused on.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.