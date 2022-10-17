Announcement for 9/11 The BIGGEST LIE SOLVED II

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The year was 2016, and I was sure the axe was going to fall soon. Calling on everyone to show up in NYC on September 11th. This was later overshadowed by Hillary Clinton's ass with metal pieces falling out her pants. The apparently fainted and was ushered to an SUV, which all news stations focused on.