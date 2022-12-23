The 2030 Goal for the New World Order Involves the Catholic Church | ENCORE

Heretic bishops and cardinals are working overtime to destroy the culture of life, family values, and even natural law. Watch now and see what was exposed just three months ago regarding Pope Francis’ secret meeting with cardinals and the remaining influence of disgraced cardinal Theodore McCarrick. The globalist effort to destroy the Church is impacting all areas of the traditional Catholic world — even into the perilous future of the Latin Mass. Watch now and see the fight that the culture of life must win.



FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com



SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/



FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!

https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews



Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

