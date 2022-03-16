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KILL GRID: THE VAX, 5G & SMART PHONES ARE INEXTRICABLY LINKED
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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9127 views • March 16, 2022
KILL GRID: THE VAX, 5G & SMART PHONES ARE INEXTRICABLY LINKED

Todd Callender and friends join me for this lengthy discussion about the experimental jab technology, 5G and smart phones which are all linked as it pertains to the eugenicists kill grid.

"What HAARP does is that it generates EMF waves that will be shot into the ionosphere which will then bounce back into a neighboring country causing flu like symptoms to the people in the affected area. The weather modification is just a side effect of charging the air and water molecules in the way of the EMF wave. This is why your electrical bills might be really high from the start of the pandemic since it takes a lot of energy to produce those EMF waves to then hit other countries to cause the people to take the 5G vaccines. This is World War Three. Understand, we didn't start it. You either let them take over the world with 5G targeting systems or you let the military do its thing and we all go and fight for our freedoms. " - Exposing Truth

source:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MdWbmEZVM7d5/
Keywords
climatehoaxplandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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