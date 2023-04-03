Create New Account
The Palm Tree and Calvary
Pastor Jack Ward
John 12:13 and Luke 23:33  The Palm Tree and Calvary Intro:  They called Him the King of Israel on Sunday and by Friday He executed for the crime of being the King of The Jews.  Same thing.  One day they praised Him and five days later they executed Him.
The triumphal entry into Jerusalem is recorded in all four gospels. 
What is the connection between the Palm tree and Calvary?

bible end-times tomahawk last-days pastor-jack-ward jack-ward tomahawk-church

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
