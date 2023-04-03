John 12:13 and Luke 23:33 The Palm Tree and Calvary
Intro: They called Him the King of Israel on Sunday and
by Friday He executed for the crime of being the King of The Jews. Same thing.
One day they praised Him and five days later they executed Him.
The triumphal entry into Jerusalem is recorded in all four gospels.
What is the connection between the Palm tree and Calvary?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.