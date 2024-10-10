BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❌Top Mistakes To Avoid When Starting Keto 🚨
👨🤝🕵️♀️ Ready to dive into Keto but want to avoid the common pitfalls? Let’s Join with from Azadi, founder of Keto Kamp to make sure you don’t fall into these traps 👇

🎶  bit.ly/3clWXOY

🥐 1. Going Keto Overnight? BIG Mistake!

💥 If you're used to 300g of carbs a day (hello, pizza & pasta 🍕🍝) and suddenly drop to under 50g, you’re in for a rough ride! The "Keto flu" will hit, leaving you tired, cranky, and maybe even regretting your decision 😵💫.

❓Wondering How to Avoid This?

👉 Gradually lower your carbs while boosting healthy fats and proteins like avocado, nuts, and steak 🥑🥩. This makes the transition smoother and keeps you feeling energized!

🔑🙏  Pro Tip: Ease into Keto and set yourself up for long-term success. Your body will thank you later! 🙌

🤔 🌿 Curious about other common Keto mistakes? Drop a comment and let’s chat or learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above.👆 ⬇️

