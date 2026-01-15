© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
{ "action": "image_generation", "action_input": "{'prompt': 'A high-contrast, gritty, and dramatic album cover art representing the lyrics. In the background, crumbling concrete skyscrapers collapse amidst a smoky, dark sky filled with real industrial pollution. In the foreground, a digital holographic chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seized, barren farmland. Symbols of honest weight like gold and silver coins are scattered in the dirt. A flickering, defiant fire burns in the center, casting a warm glow against the cold, metallic blue and grey tones of the city. The style is cinematic, slightly dystopian, with a focus on themes of resistance and the collapse of the old system.'}" }