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RUSSIA/UKRAINE - reality vs illusion
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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94 views • April 21, 2022
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/russia-ukraine-reality-vs-illusion/
Something smells fishy about this whole frenzy to get America embroiled in another senseless war that is none of our business.

I know that there are many of my listeners that buy the lamestream media story about this being a fight for freedom by an abused and downtrodden people, but what if it is something entirely different and our “leaders” in the District of Criminals are working frantically to cover up their financial shenanigans and DARPA funded clandestine bio-weapons labs in a key part of the former Soviet Union?

The Russia/Ukraine conflict as reported by the useful idiots of the lamestream media and our own duly selected “dear leader”, China Joe Obiden, paints Putin and Russia as the epitome of evil, hell bent on killing as many innocent Ukrainians as possible...

Will we ignore the many lessons of the past decade and suddenly believe the same people that have done everything possible to demonize God fearing, flag waving, patriotic Americans as right wing extremists?

Did they recently have a “come to Jesus” moment, or do the same old liars really believe that they can just gin up another senseless war to distract Americans from their endless failures in every other aspect of our daily lives?

Before we jump headlong into another false flag military operation that could blow up in our faces, wouldn't it be wise to look at all the facts before making such a momentous decision?
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russiaww3patriots soapboxukrainconnecting the dotsdan happelbio-weapons labs
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