BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Anxiety Based Disorders, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Distinguishing Fear and Anxiety with CBT Techniques with Catherine Pittman
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
67 views • November 29, 2021
What can we learn about our mental health from rats? Since our brains are similar, the answer may surprise you. Listen up to discover:

The difference between fear and anxiety
The pathways to anxiety and fear
What a panic attack actually signals

Catherine Pittman, an author and Professor of Psychology at St. Mary's College, shares her career developing cognitive behavioral therapy techniques dealing with fear and anxiety.

By looking at how our brain may be similar to a rat's, we can begin to understand our fear responses and the effects they have. However, since it still triggers the amygdala, it can be challenging to control your body's response to stimuli.

Since the cortex and amygdala are two of the important response centers in anxiety disorders, we must attempt to change how they learn. By presenting stimuli in a controlled setting with the help of cognitive behavioral therapies, relief can be brought to those who struggle with anxiety-based disorders.

To learn more, check out the book, Rewire Your Anxious Brain by Catherine Pittman.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
depressionmental healthanxiety
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Ties Each Extra 100 Grams of Ultra-Processed Food to Greater Disease Risk

Study Ties Each Extra 100 Grams of Ultra-Processed Food to Greater Disease Risk

Belle Carter
Supplementing with Vitamin D found to support hormones and metabolic health in women over 50 

Supplementing with Vitamin D found to support hormones and metabolic health in women over 50 

Willow Tohi
Study Links Midlife TV Watching to Brain Shrinkage

Study Links Midlife TV Watching to Brain Shrinkage

Edison Reed
CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

Willow Tohi
Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Coco Somers
Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy