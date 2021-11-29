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Depopulation! Vaccine Data Analysis by Dr. Shankara Chetty with predictions about what will happen
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823 views • November 29, 2021
Depopulation! Vaccine Data Analysis by Dr. Shankara Chetty with predictions about what will happen
"This plan is to make sure that we can control and kill off a large proportion of our population without anyone suspecting that we were poisoned and so I think the justification for everything we see is warranted in understanding the endgame." Dr. Chetty is a general practitioner with a natural science background in genetics, advanced biology,microbiology and biochemistry. From the start of the Covid pandemic, he has been critically watching the information arising from observations around the world.
source:
Video taken from mRNA Death Toll. - South African Physician Dr. Shankara Chetty Talks about "The Bigger Plan"
"This plan is to make sure that we can control and kill off a large proportion of our population without anyone suspecting that we were poisoned and so I think the justification for everything we see is warranted in understanding the endgame." Dr. Chetty is a general practitioner with a natural science background in genetics, advanced biology,microbiology and biochemistry. From the start of the Covid pandemic, he has been critically watching the information arising from observations around the world.
source:
Video taken from mRNA Death Toll. - South African Physician Dr. Shankara Chetty Talks about "The Bigger Plan"
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