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Deep State Launches New Attack on Trump as Tax Probe Flounders
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40 views • July 16, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and the team delve into the drive by the Marxist Left to accuse Donald Trump of a coup against the 2020 election. Nancy Pelosi says the former president may have wanted to use nukes.
General Milley turns out to be a key player in this effort, mirroring the triumphant coup by the Communists last November.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/15/21)
General Milley turns out to be a key player in this effort, mirroring the triumphant coup by the Communists last November.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/15/21)
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