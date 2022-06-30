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Gen. Mick McGuire on Biden's disastrous open border polices
Maj. Gen. Mick McGuire, who's running for Arizona Senate, said Biden's open border policies are a disaster. One America's Stella Escobedo caught up with him as he gears up for the state's primary.