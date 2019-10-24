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Pope’s Environmental Marxism Adds Pagan Fertility Goddess
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7 views • October 24, 2019
Michael Voris, ChurchMilitant.com, joins to cover the escalation of Pope Francis’ Marxist liberation theology and pagan environmentalism. The abandonment of traditional Roman Catholicism has reached satire levels as a pagan Incan goddess (Pachamama) was not only celebrated in an Amazon conference but brought to a ceremony at the Vatican where, later, an unknown person threw it unceremoniously into the river. Gaia, pantheism, secular atheist advisors and radical environmentalism are being used to destroy Western civilization and national sovereignty worldwide.
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