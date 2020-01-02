© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Late Stage Markets and the RESET
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • January 02, 2020
New to ITM Trading? Get your FREE ITM INVESTMENT GUIDE:
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvPSM03282019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/crash-cycle-explained-late-stage-markets-reset-lynette-zang/
Every monetary regime and currency have a standard lifecycle. The repeatable patterns of a any trend cycle may best enable educated financial choices because, as history repeats itself, you can know the next most likely outcome.
Global hyperinflation is the only way to get rid of the mountain of accumulated debt and reset the global financial system into a new system. After all, you cannot build a new system on the abuses of the past. But keep in mind that resets are the most painful for those whose wealth is held in those products that must reset, which would include intangible products that are fiat money based, because those get reset too. What are they reset against?
Gold, the primary currency metal. Real money that is trusted by all. History shows us that gold is most likely to become a component of the new money, because when confidence in the fake fiat system is lost, people turn to Gold, the primary currency metal.
Want to know more? Send questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvPSM03282019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/crash-cycle-explained-late-stage-markets-reset-lynette-zang/
Every monetary regime and currency have a standard lifecycle. The repeatable patterns of a any trend cycle may best enable educated financial choices because, as history repeats itself, you can know the next most likely outcome.
Global hyperinflation is the only way to get rid of the mountain of accumulated debt and reset the global financial system into a new system. After all, you cannot build a new system on the abuses of the past. But keep in mind that resets are the most painful for those whose wealth is held in those products that must reset, which would include intangible products that are fiat money based, because those get reset too. What are they reset against?
Gold, the primary currency metal. Real money that is trusted by all. History shows us that gold is most likely to become a component of the new money, because when confidence in the fake fiat system is lost, people turn to Gold, the primary currency metal.
Want to know more? Send questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.