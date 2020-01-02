BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Late Stage Markets and the RESET
ITM Trading, INC.
ITM Trading, INC.
166 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • January 02, 2020
New to ITM Trading? Get your FREE ITM INVESTMENT GUIDE:
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvPSM03282019

Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/crash-cycle-explained-late-stage-markets-reset-lynette-zang/

Every monetary regime and currency have a standard lifecycle. The repeatable patterns of a any trend cycle may best enable educated financial choices because, as history repeats itself, you can know the next most likely outcome.
Global hyperinflation is the only way to get rid of the mountain of accumulated debt and reset the global financial system into a new system. After all, you cannot build a new system on the abuses of the past. But keep in mind that resets are the most painful for those whose wealth is held in those products that must reset, which would include intangible products that are fiat money based, because those get reset too. What are they reset against?
Gold, the primary currency metal. Real money that is trusted by all. History shows us that gold is most likely to become a component of the new money, because when confidence in the fake fiat system is lost, people turn to Gold, the primary currency metal.

Want to know more? Send questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]

And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?

Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?

If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...

We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.

We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.

Find out if you're properly protected today...

We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414

You can also email us at: [email protected]

For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading

By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang

ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
leveragecrash cycleglobal crisis explained
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
$712 Billion Erased From Top 50 Mining Stocks Since February Peak, Report Says

$712 Billion Erased From Top 50 Mining Stocks Since February Peak, Report Says

Sterling Ashworth
Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Chase Codewell
Anthropic Reports $17B Q3 Revenue, $104B Nine-Month Loss in Amended IPO Filing

Anthropic Reports $17B Q3 Revenue, $104B Nine-Month Loss in Amended IPO Filing

Chase Codewell
The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

Mike Adams
President Trump Pulls The Plug On Annual $4B Military Aid To Israel

President Trump Pulls The Plug On Annual $4B Military Aid To Israel

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy