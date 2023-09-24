Sergey Lavrov criticizes U.S. role in NATO expansion in Europe (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel TeleSUR English at:-
https://youtu.be/sEAw8MeA7GQ?si=uCkGMEFv3uQrnp-C
Sep 23, 2023Speech by Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation at the 78th Session of the UNGA. teleSUR
Visit our website: https://www.telesurenglish.net/
Watch our videos here: https://videos.telesurenglish.net/en
Transcript available on YouTube page
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.