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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0251 - Esme Louise Kenney - Report 2 Kirkland's 2nd death sentence
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10 views • March 04, 2022
Kirkland (who was paroled for a 1986 murder in 2004) abducted Esme as she jogged around her neighborhood. He then raped and strangled her, attempting to burn her body to conceal the crime. He was arrested near the murder scene with her watch & iPod.
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