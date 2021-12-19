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"FLATTEN THE CURVE" was based on FLAWED reasoning
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3 views • December 19, 2021
The mathematical fraud explained here: how governments all over the world were led to adopt a policy that has just increased the number of victims of the covid epidemic. This video was made in early 2021, but the explanation is still valid. The only difference is that now we have the vax, which just makes natural immunization look unimportant. Thanks for sharing this video -- bentza.com
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