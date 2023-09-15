Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3163a - Rothschild Admits ESG Has Failed, Devaluation Of The Currency Picks Up Speed
channel image
GalacticStorm
2127 Subscribers
Shop now
161 views
Published 14 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3163a - Sept 14, 2023

Rothschild Admits ESG Has Failed, Devaluation Of The Currency Picks Up Speed

Rothschild admits that ESG has failed, they are losing their power over the people. Their agenda is going down the tubes. The people see [WEF] true intentions, destroy the economy and try to bring us into the great reset, but the people are seeing who is actually pushing the collapse of the economy. This will not end well for the [CB]/[WEF].


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)




Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket