X22 REPORT Ep. 3163a - Rothschild Admits ESG Has Failed, Devaluation Of The Currency Picks Up Speed

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3163a - Sept 14, 2023

Rothschild Admits ESG Has Failed, Devaluation Of The Currency Picks Up Speed

Rothschild admits that ESG has failed, they are losing their power over the people. Their agenda is going down the tubes. The people see [WEF] true intentions, destroy the economy and try to bring us into the great reset, but the people are seeing who is actually pushing the collapse of the economy. This will not end well for the [CB]/[WEF].





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.









