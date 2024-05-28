.🟢 Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades: Targeting Enemy Gatherings on the front lines of the central region with Mortar Shells and "Rajoom" Rockets

🟢 Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades:—Watch: Targeting enemy gatherings on the front lines of the central region with mortar shells and "Rajoom" rockets.

Al-Aqsa Flood.

—Notes:

0:10 - Bombing enemy gatherings east of Al-Maghazi camp with mortar shells.

0:31 - "Allah is the Greatest and to Him belongs all praise. Vengeance for the free!"

0:38 - Targeting enemy forces in the "Netzarim" axis with "Rajoom" rockets.