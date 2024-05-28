.🟢 Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades: Targeting Enemy Gatherings on the front lines of the central region with Mortar Shells and "Rajoom" Rockets

🟢 Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades:—Watch: Targeting enemy gatherings on the front lines of the central region with mortar shells and "Rajoom" rockets.
Al-Aqsa Flood.
—Notes:
0:10 - Bombing enemy gatherings east of Al-Maghazi camp with mortar shells.
0:31 - "Allah is the Greatest and to Him belongs all praise. Vengeance for the free!"
0:38 - Targeting enemy forces in the "Netzarim" axis with "Rajoom" rockets.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.