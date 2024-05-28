Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
.🟢 Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades: Targeting Enemy Gatherings on the front lines of the central region with Mortar Shells and "Rajoom" Rockets
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1029 Subscribers
29 views
Published Tuesday

🟢 Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades:—Watch: Targeting enemy gatherings on the front lines of the central region with mortar shells and "Rajoom" rockets.

Al-Aqsa Flood.

—Notes:

0:10 - Bombing enemy gatherings east of Al-Maghazi camp with mortar shells.

0:31 - "Allah is the Greatest and to Him belongs all praise. Vengeance for the free!"

0:38 - Targeting enemy forces in the "Netzarim" axis with "Rajoom" rockets.

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket