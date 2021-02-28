Why Has The Fed Unleashed A Whirlwind of Inflation?

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We live in unprecedented times of governmental, bureaucratic and authoritarian overreach. It is no surprise that The Federal Reserve, with its extreme counterfeiting of money and credit has also extended itself way beyond what anyone could have imagined. The Fed has sown the wind, and will reap a whirlwind of inflation. Central planning always fails. This time will be no different.