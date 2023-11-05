Create New Account
Today is Russia's Military Intelligence Day of the Russian Armed Forces - Reconnaissance Soldiers of the Novorossiysk Mountain Air Assault Division
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Military Intelligence Day of the Russian Armed Forces

On November 5, the Russian Federation celebrates Military Intelligence Day. This is an official military holiday for those who serve or have served in intelligence agencies and intelligence units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Soviet Army.

November 5 was not chosen as the date of the holiday by chance. It was on November 5, 1918 that the Registration Directorate was created in Petrograd to coordinate the efforts of all intelligence agencies of the Red Army. Subsequently, it was renamed more than once, and by 1953, it received the name of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the USSR.

🔴 In the video, the reconnaissance soldiers of the Novorossiysk Mountain Air Assault Division. - Archangel Spetsnaz 

Song is by the Russian Singer, Shaman

