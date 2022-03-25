[Bidan]'s Dangerous Border Surge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An American Crisis
* Team Biden is encouraging the world to ignore American law and come here illegally.
* Hundreds of thousands arrive at our border monthly.
* DHS is releasing huge numbers of illegal aliens into the country.
* This is the White House encouraging felonies — which is completely illegal.
* Mayor of Uvalde TX: hundreds of ‘migrants’ arrive every day.
* Biden administration to border towns: these towns belong to us now.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 March 2022