[Bidan]'s Dangerous Border Surge

An American Crisis

* Team Biden is encouraging the world to ignore American law and come here illegally.

* Hundreds of thousands arrive at our border monthly.

* DHS is releasing huge numbers of illegal aliens into the country.

* This is the White House encouraging felonies — which is completely illegal.

* Mayor of Uvalde TX: hundreds of ‘migrants’ arrive every day.

* Biden administration to border towns: these towns belong to us now.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 March 2022