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Individualized Medicine Is The Wave Of The Future
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60 views • February 25, 2022
Individualized medicine is the wave of the future. Sounds crazy, right? Well if you stay with me for the next two minutes I might be able to shift that perception.
I am a firm believer that personal frequency devices (like healy) and frequency medicine, is what the future is about.
Imagine having a personalized device that is constantly bringing yourself into balance?
And a frequency medicine device that's capable of freeing you from conventional treatments?
This is exactly what I want the collective to go!!
And for me, Healy beyond the magnificent opportunity that it offers as a business opportunity, it’s a personal sovereignty device! It's health sovereignty. It's empowerment. It's personal impact.
And this is the vision that I see and many others we share about Healy. And that’s why I am so passionate about getting out into the world, because I really truly believe that it's here to shift the collective consciousness!
To learn more about Healy click down below in this info page, or feel free to DM!
https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HealywithLeahSteele
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
I am a firm believer that personal frequency devices (like healy) and frequency medicine, is what the future is about.
Imagine having a personalized device that is constantly bringing yourself into balance?
And a frequency medicine device that's capable of freeing you from conventional treatments?
This is exactly what I want the collective to go!!
And for me, Healy beyond the magnificent opportunity that it offers as a business opportunity, it’s a personal sovereignty device! It's health sovereignty. It's empowerment. It's personal impact.
And this is the vision that I see and many others we share about Healy. And that’s why I am so passionate about getting out into the world, because I really truly believe that it's here to shift the collective consciousness!
To learn more about Healy click down below in this info page, or feel free to DM!
https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HealywithLeahSteele
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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