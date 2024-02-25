Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes’ Speech at the International Crisis Summit 5 (Washington DC, 2/23/24)

(Feb 23, 2024) Cristian Terhes: “The Most important thing to fight this battle, is to not be afraid, speak out the truth, and stay united… What we have ahead of us, is a challenge that will change the course of history. As Ronald Reagan used to say, ‘Freedom is just one generation away from extinction.’ So, it is the job of our generation to fight for the freedom of the next generation.”
International Crisis Summit (ICS): https://www.internationalcovidsummit.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.