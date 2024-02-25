Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes’ Speech at the International Crisis Summit 5 (Washington DC, 2/23/24)

(Feb 23, 2024) Cristian Terhes: “The Most important thing to fight this battle, is to not be afraid, speak out the truth, and stay united… What we have ahead of us, is a challenge that will change the course of history. As Ronald Reagan used to say, ‘Freedom is just one generation away from extinction.’ So, it is the job of our generation to fight for the freedom of the next generation.”





International Crisis Summit (ICS): https://www.internationalcovidsummit.com/