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Bob and Aaron Talk About Pressing Issues of the Day
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17 views • September 20, 2020
Links to content seen in this video:
Interactive study of John John 17:1 - 18:9
http://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm
Prominent Rabbi breaks silence - talking to Messiah
https://www.israel365news.com/157090/prominent-rabbi-breaks-silence-messiah-coming-this-year/
This is HUGE! Our Take on Microsoft's Filing of Patent #060606
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WzUPvrEyUKzq/
Is taking a vaccine the same as taking the mark of the beast? Plus many relevant talking points.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/42HGvQQJyMH3/
Biblical Locust Plagues of 2020
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200806-the-biblical-east-african-locust-plagues-of-2020
Millions of Farmers Killing off animals
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/apr/29/millions-of-farm-animals-culled-as-us-food-supply-chain-chokes-up-coronavirus
Ice Age Farmer - Food Crisis Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62avRaWrp2c
Ice Age Farmer - Australian Farmers Market Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKM_ABZrplE
No Bees No Food
https://environmentamerica.org/feature/ame/no-bees-no-food
Birds dropping dead in New Mexico
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/animal-news/birds-are-dropping-dead-new-mexico-potentially-hundreds-thousands-n1240116
What Lockdown 2.0 Looks Like
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/04/world/australia/coronavirus-melbourne-lockdown.html
Could tension between US and Iran spark World War 3?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-07/world-war-3-qassem-soleimani-trump-us-and-iran/11841254
China using Covid19 to conquer the world
https://zeenews.india.com/world/chinas-world-war-3-plan-using-coronavirus-to-conquer-and-rule-the-world-2278896.html
[WARNING] China and the US Prepare for war - EMP Threat in America - Economic Reset coming (Full Spectrum Survival)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlBPuxExWe8
50Million Reach Their Breaking Point - The USA Will Strike First? Unrest is Coming (Full Spectrum Survival)
https://youtu.be/_qFyZ6alb38
US Wilfire Reports
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=2ff1677111ae4018ac705fcce7c3312f&;extent=-13833629.6717%2C4442006.2416%2C-13246593.2945%2C4716262.299%2C102100&showLayers=USA_Wildfires_v1_5361%3BUSA_Wildfires_v1_9055%3BNOAA_METAR_current_wind_speed_direction_v1_8813%3BSatellite_VIIRS_Thermal_Hotspots_and_Fire_Activity_8483%3BNWS_Watches_Warnings_v1_6623%3BNWS_Watches_Warnings_v1_9346
California Economy
https://www.sacbee.com/news/business/article210466514.html
Wildfire Leaves at Least 33 Dead in United States, Millions Displaced
https://www.yc.news/2020/09/13/wildfires-leave-at-least-33-dead-in-united-states-millions-displaced/
America is Headed for an Unprecedented Wave of Evictions
https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/rent-evictions-homelessness/
A Lot of Americans Are About to Lose Their Homes
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/07/americas-health-crisis-is-becoming-a-housing-crisis/614149/
"Marx and Satan" - BLM and Antifa, subversion tactics * and Psalm 37
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2020/08/marx-and-satan-blm-and-antifa.html
State Bar Group Calls for 'Mandatory' COVID-19 Vaccinations, Regardless of Objections
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/05/28/state-bar-calls-for-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations-regardless-of-objections/?slreturn=20200817110559
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1
https://fox5sandiego.com/news/coronavirus/cdc-tells-states-be-ready-to-distribute-vaccines-on-nov-1/
Alan Dershowitz : States Can 'Absolutely' Mandate Vaccinations
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/1568823967650/alan-dershowitz-states-can-absolutely-mandate-vaccinations
Alan Dershowitz: Oh yes, the government needs to make the COVID vaccine mandatory
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/1570922789374/alan-dershowitz-oh-yes-the-government-needs-to-make-the-covid-vaccine-mandatory
Series Links: A Bioforming Pandemic
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/09/series-links-bioforming-pandemic.html
Plandemic The Movie (Part 1) - Interview With Judy Mikovits
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sHrpUplJPTUE/
“Nobody Needs to Die” – Frontline Doctors Storm D.C. Claiming “Thousands of Doctors” are Being Silenced on Facts and Treatments for COVID
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/nobody-needs-to-die-frontline-doctors-storm-d-c-claiming-thousands-of-doctors-are-being-silenced-on-facts-and-treatments-for-covid/
Dr Judy Wood's Page - Where Did The Towers Go?
https://www.drjudywood.com/towers/index.html
Judy Wood's Report on WTC-7
https://www.drjudywood.com/pdf/080915_NIST_comments.pdf
Architects and Engineers for 9-11 Truth
https://www.ae911truth.org/
The Celestial Sign of Jacob's Dying Prophecy is Validated by Hidden Time Prophecies and Other Remarkable Signs
http://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/year1991_2.htm
For more links, see https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
Interactive study of John John 17:1 - 18:9
http://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm
Prominent Rabbi breaks silence - talking to Messiah
https://www.israel365news.com/157090/prominent-rabbi-breaks-silence-messiah-coming-this-year/
This is HUGE! Our Take on Microsoft's Filing of Patent #060606
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WzUPvrEyUKzq/
Is taking a vaccine the same as taking the mark of the beast? Plus many relevant talking points.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/42HGvQQJyMH3/
Biblical Locust Plagues of 2020
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200806-the-biblical-east-african-locust-plagues-of-2020
Millions of Farmers Killing off animals
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/apr/29/millions-of-farm-animals-culled-as-us-food-supply-chain-chokes-up-coronavirus
Ice Age Farmer - Food Crisis Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62avRaWrp2c
Ice Age Farmer - Australian Farmers Market Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKM_ABZrplE
No Bees No Food
https://environmentamerica.org/feature/ame/no-bees-no-food
Birds dropping dead in New Mexico
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/animal-news/birds-are-dropping-dead-new-mexico-potentially-hundreds-thousands-n1240116
What Lockdown 2.0 Looks Like
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/04/world/australia/coronavirus-melbourne-lockdown.html
Could tension between US and Iran spark World War 3?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-07/world-war-3-qassem-soleimani-trump-us-and-iran/11841254
China using Covid19 to conquer the world
https://zeenews.india.com/world/chinas-world-war-3-plan-using-coronavirus-to-conquer-and-rule-the-world-2278896.html
[WARNING] China and the US Prepare for war - EMP Threat in America - Economic Reset coming (Full Spectrum Survival)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlBPuxExWe8
50Million Reach Their Breaking Point - The USA Will Strike First? Unrest is Coming (Full Spectrum Survival)
https://youtu.be/_qFyZ6alb38
US Wilfire Reports
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=2ff1677111ae4018ac705fcce7c3312f&;extent=-13833629.6717%2C4442006.2416%2C-13246593.2945%2C4716262.299%2C102100&showLayers=USA_Wildfires_v1_5361%3BUSA_Wildfires_v1_9055%3BNOAA_METAR_current_wind_speed_direction_v1_8813%3BSatellite_VIIRS_Thermal_Hotspots_and_Fire_Activity_8483%3BNWS_Watches_Warnings_v1_6623%3BNWS_Watches_Warnings_v1_9346
California Economy
https://www.sacbee.com/news/business/article210466514.html
Wildfire Leaves at Least 33 Dead in United States, Millions Displaced
https://www.yc.news/2020/09/13/wildfires-leave-at-least-33-dead-in-united-states-millions-displaced/
America is Headed for an Unprecedented Wave of Evictions
https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/rent-evictions-homelessness/
A Lot of Americans Are About to Lose Their Homes
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/07/americas-health-crisis-is-becoming-a-housing-crisis/614149/
"Marx and Satan" - BLM and Antifa, subversion tactics * and Psalm 37
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2020/08/marx-and-satan-blm-and-antifa.html
State Bar Group Calls for 'Mandatory' COVID-19 Vaccinations, Regardless of Objections
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/05/28/state-bar-calls-for-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations-regardless-of-objections/?slreturn=20200817110559
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1
https://fox5sandiego.com/news/coronavirus/cdc-tells-states-be-ready-to-distribute-vaccines-on-nov-1/
Alan Dershowitz : States Can 'Absolutely' Mandate Vaccinations
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/1568823967650/alan-dershowitz-states-can-absolutely-mandate-vaccinations
Alan Dershowitz: Oh yes, the government needs to make the COVID vaccine mandatory
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/1570922789374/alan-dershowitz-oh-yes-the-government-needs-to-make-the-covid-vaccine-mandatory
Series Links: A Bioforming Pandemic
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/09/series-links-bioforming-pandemic.html
Plandemic The Movie (Part 1) - Interview With Judy Mikovits
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sHrpUplJPTUE/
“Nobody Needs to Die” – Frontline Doctors Storm D.C. Claiming “Thousands of Doctors” are Being Silenced on Facts and Treatments for COVID
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/nobody-needs-to-die-frontline-doctors-storm-d-c-claiming-thousands-of-doctors-are-being-silenced-on-facts-and-treatments-for-covid/
Dr Judy Wood's Page - Where Did The Towers Go?
https://www.drjudywood.com/towers/index.html
Judy Wood's Report on WTC-7
https://www.drjudywood.com/pdf/080915_NIST_comments.pdf
Architects and Engineers for 9-11 Truth
https://www.ae911truth.org/
The Celestial Sign of Jacob's Dying Prophecy is Validated by Hidden Time Prophecies and Other Remarkable Signs
http://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/year1991_2.htm
For more links, see https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
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