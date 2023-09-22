Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3164b - It All Started With Obama, Precedents Set, No Deals, No Escape, Justice, Indictments
X22 Report
Published 19 hours ago

Trump and the patriots are showing the people what a nation in decline looks like. The people are waking up, but more needs to be done, this is why Trump and the patriots need the [DS] to bring us to the brink of war. War, economic crisis, open borders, chaos in the streets will wake the rest of the population up. The infiltration began with Obama and it will finish with Obama. No deals, no escape, Indictments are coming. 

