X22 Report - Ep 3164b - It All Started With Obama, Precedents Set, No Deals, No Escape, Justice, Indictments

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
______________________________________________________
Trump and the patriots are showing the people what a nation in decline
looks like. The people are waking up, but more needs to be done, this is
why Trump and the patriots need the [DS] to bring us to the brink of
war. War, economic crisis, open borders, chaos in the streets will wake
the rest of the population up. The infiltration began with Obama and it
will finish with Obama. No deals, no escape, Indictments are coming.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.