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Covid-Cops Tip Their Hand to Reveal The Reason For This Vaccine-Tyranny is Verified #MarkOfTheBest
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732 views • July 29, 2021
There is no other reason for the Police to react this way, other than the words he was speaking is true. I think we all know what this is about now, take the vax and be damned. I will die fighting before anyone forces this abomination on me. Resist the Jab at all costs
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