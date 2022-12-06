Biden's Twitter Censorship EXPOSED

American Center for Law and Justice

The first round of Twitter Files have been released to the public, courtesy of new Twitter CEO – and polarizing media figure – Elon Musk, and you can already see Twitter’s secret political bias at work to shut down conservatives and any other opposing voices.

You can actually see where back in October of 2020, just before voters went to the polls to vote for President, the Biden Team was already putting pressure on Twitter to censor tweets, specifically tweets about Hunter Biden and his infamous laptop. From high-profile figures to the average Joe, the Left conspired with Twitter to censor any messages that could make then-candidate Joe Biden look bad before the election.

Musk released the files to a respected investigative journalist named Matt Taibbi:

"Twitter owner Elon Musk released bombshell revelations about what led the tech giant to suppress the Hunter Biden story in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

After a lengthy delay, Musk outsourced his findings to Substack journalist Matt Taibbi, who published a lengthy thread about what had transpired behind the scenes at Twitter.

"Some of the first tools for controlling speech were designed to combat the likes of spam and financial fraudsters. Slowly, over time, Twitter staff and executives began to find more and more uses for these tools.

Outsiders began petitioning the company to manipulate speech as well: first a little, then more often, then constantly," Taibbi wrote. "By 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routine. One executive would write to another: ‘More to review from the Biden team.’ The reply would come back: 'Handled.'""

That is election interference. Plain and simple. And it sounds like Twitter didn’t even put up a fight. They got their orders from Team Biden, and those demands were “handled.” Taibbi posted the entirety of what he’d received from Musk on his Twitter feed on Friday.



Today’s full Sekulow broadcast includes more analysis of these newly released Twitter Files as well as Elon Musk’s promise that another batch will be coming soon. We also provide a major update on one of our pro-life cases where we’re representing two pro-life sidewalk counselors who’ve had their voices unjustly silenced.

