ON THE QUESTION OF VIOLENCE: AND HOW WE BURNED IN THE CAMPS

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Author Stefan Verstappen joins me to discuss the question of violence and when using it is appropriate and moral to stop psychopaths.
"And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family?" - Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn