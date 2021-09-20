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Australia Be Worried About The PEDOS In Power! They Are Putting Laws In Place To Take Kids!
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242 views • September 20, 2021
And Aussies think COVID and mandated jabs are all they have to worry about . . . Skeletons fall out of the closet in this video!!! . . .
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