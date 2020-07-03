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Idiot Scientists - "Professing Themselves to be Wise"
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23 views • July 03, 2020
Steven Anderson
Many people today believe that the Bible is not compatible with Science, but this is only because much of what we call "science" today, is what the Bible calls "science falsely so called." Theoretical physicists such as Lawrence Krauss, Michio Kaku, Stephen Hawking, and others, produce bizarre fictional theories about the origin and nature of our universe, that have no basis in observable reality. These ridiculous theories stem from a rejection of God and his word. If people really knew what these so-called scientists believed, they would understand the truth of what the Bible says in Romans 1:22 about these kind of phony scientists: "Professing themselves to be wise they became fools."
http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org
#ifb
#newifb
#fwbc
Many people today believe that the Bible is not compatible with Science, but this is only because much of what we call "science" today, is what the Bible calls "science falsely so called." Theoretical physicists such as Lawrence Krauss, Michio Kaku, Stephen Hawking, and others, produce bizarre fictional theories about the origin and nature of our universe, that have no basis in observable reality. These ridiculous theories stem from a rejection of God and his word. If people really knew what these so-called scientists believed, they would understand the truth of what the Bible says in Romans 1:22 about these kind of phony scientists: "Professing themselves to be wise they became fools."
http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org
#ifb
#newifb
#fwbc
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