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A lost episode of CONSPIRACY MF
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12 views • July 13, 2020
In a time of quarantine, no-budget film director Frank Stamm had time to edit some CONSPIRACY MF videos, but was missing needed footage. Because it was impossible to get out and shoot the needed footage, cartoonist Norm Karsh stepped in to cover for some of the missing footage with drawings. This is one weird-ass thrown-together video, but we’re happy to add another wrinkle to the CONSPIRACY MF saga. You can consider this a post-“Series 3” episode.
(Vers. Sinkhole2E5santa45mp4)
(Vers. Sinkhole2E5santa45mp4)
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