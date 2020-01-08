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32 views • January 08, 2020
Hier einen beliebigen Text einfügen.
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
Zweitkanal:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0QEucPrn0-Ddi3JBTcs5Kw
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Ilker Yalçiner - Sensory Overload
Ilker Yalçiner - Disconnected
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
https://picsart.com
Erwähnte Kanäle und Twitter-Accounts:
Markiplier
https://www.youtube.com/user/markiplierGAME
Netflix
https://www.youtube.com/user/NewOnNetflix
Misha Collins
https://www.youtube.com/user/ThisIsMishaCollins
H&M
https://www.youtube.com/user/hennesandmauritz/featured
Styxhexenhammer666
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0rZoXAD5lxgBHMsjrGwWWQ
https://twitter.com/Styx666Official
Pkrussl
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1IqKUyatw4cTVQMFAmpbOg
Pat Condell
https://twitter.com/patcondell
Artikel / Informationen / Videos:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1bcXov8rF-f46LMO22YPVFZxJfn1dc0S8Kdql1FRprSc/edit?usp=sharing
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
Zweitkanal:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0QEucPrn0-Ddi3JBTcs5Kw
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Ilker Yalçiner - Sensory Overload
Ilker Yalçiner - Disconnected
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
https://picsart.com
Erwähnte Kanäle und Twitter-Accounts:
Markiplier
https://www.youtube.com/user/markiplierGAME
Netflix
https://www.youtube.com/user/NewOnNetflix
Misha Collins
https://www.youtube.com/user/ThisIsMishaCollins
H&M
https://www.youtube.com/user/hennesandmauritz/featured
Styxhexenhammer666
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0rZoXAD5lxgBHMsjrGwWWQ
https://twitter.com/Styx666Official
Pkrussl
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1IqKUyatw4cTVQMFAmpbOg
Pat Condell
https://twitter.com/patcondell
Artikel / Informationen / Videos:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1bcXov8rF-f46LMO22YPVFZxJfn1dc0S8Kdql1FRprSc/edit?usp=sharing
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
Keywords
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