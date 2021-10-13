© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ARE THE “CALLED” ALSO “CHOSEN?”
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • October 13, 2021
Jesus uses parables to draw the men into a discussion only to
turn the tables on them in the end. Each time, He publicly humiliates these hypocrites in front of the crowds and they get progressively more determined to kill Jesus
Lesson: https://youtu.be/ZxL-SllQVD8
turn the tables on them in the end. Each time, He publicly humiliates these hypocrites in front of the crowds and they get progressively more determined to kill Jesus
Lesson: https://youtu.be/ZxL-SllQVD8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.