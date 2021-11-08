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ClimateSCAM: "Green" energy is the roadway to a global STARVATION HELL
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32 views • November 08, 2021
ClimateSCAM: "Green" energy is the roadway to a global STARVATION HELL
Situation Update, Nov 5, 2021 - "Green" energy is the roadway to a global STARVATION HELL
Engineered food scarcity is a weapon that’s designed to achieve depopulation across the globe by creating famine, starvation and social unrest.
The quickest way to achieve global famine is to cut off the fertilizer supply. No fertilizer = no food.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/3ad9c05d-86cb-434b-93a1-a7b4f62ef8ce
Situation Update, Nov 5, 2021 - "Green" energy is the roadway to a global STARVATION HELL
Engineered food scarcity is a weapon that’s designed to achieve depopulation across the globe by creating famine, starvation and social unrest.
The quickest way to achieve global famine is to cut off the fertilizer supply. No fertilizer = no food.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/3ad9c05d-86cb-434b-93a1-a7b4f62ef8ce
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