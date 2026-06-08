EVs, Energy Independence, and the Off-Grid Future, an interview with Michael Burry

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Electric vehicles, solar power, and home energy systems are reshaping what independence looks like. As battery technology improves and costs decline, more people are exploring ways to generate, store, and use their own energy. Is the off-grid future closer than we think?
#EV #SolarEnergy #EnergyIndependence #Technology #Sustainability #ElectricVehicles #FutureTech
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