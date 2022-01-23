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01/14/2022 In an interview with FRANCE 24, NBA star Enes Kanter said all gold medals in the world are no more important than morals, principles and values. China uses money to buy silence and they just bought Elon Musk. China is on the top of the list of countries with human rights violations.