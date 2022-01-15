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An Important Message From Congress Woman Kat Cammack About The Voting Rights Bill & Election Integrity
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221 views • January 15, 2022
Please listen to the message from congress woman Kat Cammack as she explains what the democrats in congress have done to try and destroy the election process so that the democrats will always stay in power. This would eventually lead to a one party political system of communism which would then lead to the destruction of America and all its citizens. Please share this video with everyone you can now.
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