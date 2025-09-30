© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coco Gauff Battles Leylah Fernandez | China Open 2025 Highlight
Description
Coco Gauff held off Leylah Fernandez in a thrilling three-set match at the China Open to reach the fourth round. Gauff saved three match points and showcased tremendous mental toughness. She now prepares to face Belinda Bencic for her China Open title defense. Watch the highlights here.
Hashtags
#CocoGauff #LeylahFernandez #ChinaOpen2025 #WTATennis #BelindaBencic #TennisHighlights #WTA #TennisMatch #TennisUSA