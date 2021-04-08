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National Archives announces it will share Trump's censored tweets
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20 views • April 08, 2021
The National Archives and Records Administration has confirmed this week it is working with Twitter to make publicly available tweets from former president Donald Trump that the social media platform has taken down when it de-activated his account earlier this year.
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